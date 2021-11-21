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David Icke In Birmingham - Choice of Jab or No Jab
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20 views • November 21, 2021
We look the dragon in the eye and wait for it to blink.
The world is up against pure undiluted evil. It is a level of evil that is deleted of all empathy and compassion. This is why in the Covid-era across the world, governments are responding in exactly the same way. Those who say "No" to the government bioweapon and refuse to comply to their own enslavement/demise are being targeted. This is why the DOD/Pentagon is saying to the American military "No jab and you're out."
David Icke Speaking At World Freedom Rally In Birmingham
https://banned.video/watch?id=619a23403ae8135c935f9fc0
The world is up against pure undiluted evil. It is a level of evil that is deleted of all empathy and compassion. This is why in the Covid-era across the world, governments are responding in exactly the same way. Those who say "No" to the government bioweapon and refuse to comply to their own enslavement/demise are being targeted. This is why the DOD/Pentagon is saying to the American military "No jab and you're out."
David Icke Speaking At World Freedom Rally In Birmingham
https://banned.video/watch?id=619a23403ae8135c935f9fc0
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