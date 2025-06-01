Temporal Death

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #34; We continue to look at death from a biblical perspective. Today we can note the Christian walking out of fellowship as a temporary death as seen in Luke 15. The prodigal son parable has great depth and analogies for all Christians. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!