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Reinventing Slavery for 21st Century: Technocracy, Fourth Turning, Lockdown & Race Riots
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34 views • June 24, 2020
America came close to civil war in 1832 with the Nullification Crisis but the generational timing was right. The American Civil War was about the Industrial Revolution just like the Italian Civil War at the same time— a Fourth Turning. & Civil War 2 is about the reinvention of slavery, the Technocracy Revolution ushered in by the Artilect War
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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