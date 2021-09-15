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It’s Happening Again: GOP Voters Discover Their Ballots Already Cast in California Recall Election
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80 views • September 15, 2021
Voting irregularities are apparently underway once again, this time for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) recall election. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/its-happening-again-gop-voters-discover-their-ballots-already-cast-in-california-recall-election/
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