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Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski shares his story & warning to America
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10 views • October 08, 2021
Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski shares of the harassment, arrests, and dozens of "C0\/iD tickets" costing thousands in fines. His arrests were for just serving the Lord as a pastor & the community in need; Feeding those on the street, having services, baptizing his daughter, not wearing a mask/muzzle. He speaks to America from the heart... warning that what is happening in Canada could happen here if we don't stand up as one and fight! In America, churches closed or muzzled! offering pinpricks to the arm!!!! Pathetic! This isn't just political - this is spiritual!!!!
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