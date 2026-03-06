The public relations of the Iranian army: The naval missile system launched a missile from the shore to the sea at the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Adding:

Ayatollah Nuri Hamadani stated that revenge for the murder of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is an obligation for Muslims.

Earlier, a number of Shia religious leaders called for jihad.

More: Iranian kamikaze drones are attacking an American airbase in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan.

More:

Israel's Channel 11 announced that Azerbaijan will soon enter a war against Iran on Israel's side. Earlier, Israeli media consistently claimed that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kurdish terrorists in Iraq would join the war. Now, it's Azerbaijan's turn. The US and Israel urgently need cannon fodder to turn the tide. The fabrication of a formal pretext for Azerbaijan's attack on Iran is already in full swing. Without a ground invasion of Iran, the air war will soon reach a natural stalemate, and the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed. To assemble their own invasion force, the US would need 1-2 months. But there's no time for that. Therefore, they are looking for cannon fodder specifically in the region.

Iran should be prepared for this scenario.