2021 Economic Reset Announced, Multi-Decade Plan, Destroy USA & Buy Cheap w/Harley Schlanger (2of2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
See Part 1: https://youtu.be/OcO1qCJqVJM
Harley Schlanger rejoins the program to discuss the ongoing global economic destruction we are seeing play out all over the globe. We discuss history, how we got here, who the players are, and their final goals. He explains that the City of London's strings are behind most of the chaos and how China, Russia, Israel, Japan and the United States all play into their overall world domination goals. This interview discusses the big picture and helps to clear up confusion created by the increased level of disinformation campaigns geared towards average citizens. Disinformation is enacted to keep people confused and unprepared to protect themselves or to fight back against the real enemies. We are in a very serious situation and are approaching their end game. It's time for everyone to understand what is going on and to prepare to act in your best interest and to align yourself with others fighting for the same cause. You can see more of Harley's great research and information at https://Harley.LaRouchePAC.com
Get the best lotion to help with sun burns, C60 organic body lotion! Plus it's incredible for anti-aging. Buy this and many other cutting edge products at http://SarahWestall.com/Shop/
Consider supporting this channel by joining my Patreon at http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."