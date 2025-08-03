BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025 | Will Bulls or Whales Win the Next Move?
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
7 followers
Follow
1 day ago

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025 | Will Bulls or Whales Win the Next Move?

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

Cardano (ADA) is at a crossroads in 2025. While whales quietly trim their stakes, retail investors keep accumulating, creating tension in the market. Short sellers are heavily positioned, betting on a price dip. Key support levels at $0.71 and $0.68 will decide whether ADA slides to $0.62 or bounces back toward $0.75 and beyond. Watch this video to understand the factors shaping ADA's near-term price action and what to watch for next. Subscribe for continuous ADA market insights!

Hashtags

#Cardano #ADA #CryptoPrediction #Crypto2025 #ADAWhales #CryptoTrading #ADAAnalysis #Blockchain #CryptoNews #Cryptocurrency #ShortSqueeze #RetailInvestors

Keywords
crypto tradingcardanoblockchain newsada price predictionada 2025cardano price analysiscrypto price predictionada whalesretail crypto investorsderivatives tradingada support levelsada resistancecrypto market updateada short squeezecardano network
