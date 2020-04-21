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Impartial Truth - A Last Appeal To Reason
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125 views • April 21, 2020
This is indeed the number one longest Impartial Truth video. It shows us how Hitler did everything that he could in his power to avert WW2. Hitler did everything that he could in his power to avert this war and it shows us that Hitler could have easily destroyed the allied forces in Dunkirk. He chose not to because he thought that they would later join him against communism. This of course never happened cause capitalism is actually to the left of communism so why would they turn against their birth child? Hitler was totally innocent of everything, it was the so-called allies who committed all of the atrocities and continue to this very day.
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