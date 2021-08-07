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The Rise and Fall of Nations
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11 views • August 07, 2021
Part 1 of the six-part series on the prophecies of Daniel and Revelation.
Does an ancient king's dream show us where we are in human history and does it reveal the future of our world? An exploration of the end-time prophecy contained in the second chapter of the book of Daniel in the Bible.
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Does an ancient king's dream show us where we are in human history and does it reveal the future of our world? An exploration of the end-time prophecy contained in the second chapter of the book of Daniel in the Bible.
We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on, or ask a question about, anything in this video, please feel free to email us or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
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