Hispaniola Soldiers on Motorcycles under Fire from enemy FPV drones breaking through to their positions in Chasov Yar

Footage of the Hispaniola (Russian) soldiers on motorcycles under fire from enemy FPV drones breaking through to their positions in Chasov Yar.
As before, due to the complete dominance of drones in the sky in many areas, sometimes only fast, small and mobile vehicles allow fighters to overcome open areas of terrain where heavy and slow equipment is usually left to burn out at the side of the road.