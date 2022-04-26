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Alt Treatment Doctors Being Murdered: Mysterious Killings, Reports of Assassination "hit lists"
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232 views • April 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
What really happened to Dr. Bing Liu?
Erin Elizabeth joined The Stew Peters Show to explain her thoughts on the matter!
Watch this full segment at StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12dzbk-alt-treatment-doctors-being-murdered-mysterious-killings-reports-of-assassi.html
What really happened to Dr. Bing Liu?
Erin Elizabeth joined The Stew Peters Show to explain her thoughts on the matter!
Watch this full segment at StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12dzbk-alt-treatment-doctors-being-murdered-mysterious-killings-reports-of-assassi.html
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