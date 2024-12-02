BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - December 2 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
108 views • 5 months ago

Dec 2, 2024

rt.com


Joe Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to. The move shields the president’s son from any crime he’s accused of in the past 10 years including corruption allegations in Ukraine. Turmoil in Tbilisi as anarchy reigns on the streets of the Georgian capital, where pro-EU protesters launch a barrage of fireworks and projectiles at police and the parliament building. We report from the epicenter of the riots. The Syrian army pushes back against terrorist forces in Hama province. Meanwhile, Iran pledges its full support to President Assad in the fight against the shock militant offensive. As Donald Trump threatens to impose crippling tariffs on BRICS members if they dare to create their own currency, we expose how Washington has long been weaponising the dollar against those trying to challenge its dominance.

Keywords
newsrussiart
