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How Should We Prepare for a Worsening Economy? And what mindset should we adopt to Thrive?
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194 views • April 17, 2022
Mark Skousen – Founder - Freedom Fest and one of the top 20 living economists
FreedomFest.com
Over the past decade, FreedomFest (www.freedomfest.com) has become the must-attend convention for entrepreneurs with a liberty bent, and free-market supporters with a yen for innovation. The two camps of attendees love Mr. Skousen’s framing of this annual event for the doers who want to hone their ideology for a better world, and idealists needing practical skills to profit from “doing good”. So how can this dynamic help the earnest human in the midst of economic destruction?
Governments and their special interest controllers certainly are ruining the economy. Our central banks are too drunk on debt to impose any responsible hikes in interest rates. Politicians see the populace so easily cowed by “bread and circuses” that they rarely face pressure to be fiscally responsible. And any truth-teller trying to save humanity easily and quickly is marginalized by the technocrats who scarily seem actually to seek a globalist control grid that doesn't envision the type of vibrant society Freedom Fest attendees desire.
Mark is the author of dozens of books, including the “Completed Biography by Benjamin Franklin”, “A Viennese Waltz Down Wall Street”, and a famous newsletter for serious investors. At Chapman University, he teaches from his own classic, “The Making of Modern Economics.” Regularly he has contributed to the cable shows, including Larry Kudlow and Rick Santelli on CNBC, and C-SPAN BookTV, and has written for the Wall Street Journal. His website is www.mskousen.com.
FreedomFest.com
Over the past decade, FreedomFest (www.freedomfest.com) has become the must-attend convention for entrepreneurs with a liberty bent, and free-market supporters with a yen for innovation. The two camps of attendees love Mr. Skousen’s framing of this annual event for the doers who want to hone their ideology for a better world, and idealists needing practical skills to profit from “doing good”. So how can this dynamic help the earnest human in the midst of economic destruction?
Governments and their special interest controllers certainly are ruining the economy. Our central banks are too drunk on debt to impose any responsible hikes in interest rates. Politicians see the populace so easily cowed by “bread and circuses” that they rarely face pressure to be fiscally responsible. And any truth-teller trying to save humanity easily and quickly is marginalized by the technocrats who scarily seem actually to seek a globalist control grid that doesn't envision the type of vibrant society Freedom Fest attendees desire.
Mark is the author of dozens of books, including the “Completed Biography by Benjamin Franklin”, “A Viennese Waltz Down Wall Street”, and a famous newsletter for serious investors. At Chapman University, he teaches from his own classic, “The Making of Modern Economics.” Regularly he has contributed to the cable shows, including Larry Kudlow and Rick Santelli on CNBC, and C-SPAN BookTV, and has written for the Wall Street Journal. His website is www.mskousen.com.
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