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Vaxxed Green Beret Drops Dead, News for 12Jan22
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244 views • January 12, 2022
1:02 Harry Vox
2:40 Stew Peters - Green Beret
2:09 Monster Drinks - Demonic
1:01 Train wrecks plane
:59 President Ford predicts Biden, Harris future
:58 Buffalo gores man
:54 Bob Saget and his death shot
:34 No show for Covid test
1:24 Project Veritas - Clipped front, end of video
4:28 Harrison Smith Pitch
1:20 SU-57 Russian Fighter plane
Links:
Harry Vox: bitchute.com/video/6Ozra6RB3iml/
Stew Peters: rumble.com/vse3mu-caught-military-medical-cover-up-whistleblower-dod-with-vax-records.html
Martin Armstrong: Project Veritas shows DARPA rejected the proposed experiments into creating a coronavirus from bats that was proposed by Eco Health Alliance which was in bed with the NIH and Fauci.
armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/has-fauci-lied-under-oath-was-covid-created-because-of-him/
Harrison Smith: COVID PITCH MEETING - https://banned.video/watch?id=61d87b852158bd5f8de0b486
The rest of the videos are links from articles at rense.com and stevequayle.com
Thumbnail: americanspecialops.com/photos/special-forces/atic.php
11 clips, 17:33
2:40 Stew Peters - Green Beret
2:09 Monster Drinks - Demonic
1:01 Train wrecks plane
:59 President Ford predicts Biden, Harris future
:58 Buffalo gores man
:54 Bob Saget and his death shot
:34 No show for Covid test
1:24 Project Veritas - Clipped front, end of video
4:28 Harrison Smith Pitch
1:20 SU-57 Russian Fighter plane
Links:
Harry Vox: bitchute.com/video/6Ozra6RB3iml/
Stew Peters: rumble.com/vse3mu-caught-military-medical-cover-up-whistleblower-dod-with-vax-records.html
Martin Armstrong: Project Veritas shows DARPA rejected the proposed experiments into creating a coronavirus from bats that was proposed by Eco Health Alliance which was in bed with the NIH and Fauci.
armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/has-fauci-lied-under-oath-was-covid-created-because-of-him/
Harrison Smith: COVID PITCH MEETING - https://banned.video/watch?id=61d87b852158bd5f8de0b486
The rest of the videos are links from articles at rense.com and stevequayle.com
Thumbnail: americanspecialops.com/photos/special-forces/atic.php
11 clips, 17:33
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