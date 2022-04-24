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Overcome Demon Possession, Evil Spirits, and Mystery Babylon [ep.1]
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
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208 views • April 24, 2022

After a brief hiatus, I decided to re-launch my Overcome Babylon podcast. The sense of urgency is overwhelming. I have some insights and revelations regarding the Scriptures that I feel deep within my soul that God wants me to proclaim to you. It's time for me to help out as many people as I can understand exactly where we are in the last days according to a well-researched and accurate timeline that has been revealed in God's Word. Bottom line: the focus of this podcast will be to help you HOW to think on your own (and I will not simply tell you WHAT to think). I start this episode by sharing with you one of the hardest times in my life and how I experienced the power of the Most High Elohim at an absolutely critical moment. I share with you how I overcame a mysterious and challenging spiritual darkness that was haunting me so that you can see how easy it is overcome this sort of thing also. For prayer and community, join my private group: https://bit.ly/embracehebrewroots

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godjesussurvivalprophecyyeshuademonconspiracydeliverancepossession
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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