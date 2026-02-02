Fremont High School Ice Protest Video Evidence: Protester Ran Into Red SUV – Driver Not at Fault

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video from the January 29, 2026 anti-ICE protest at Fremont High School shows a female student protester moving directly into the path of a red SUV, causing the collision and her injury. The driver, facing a charged crowd environment, had no reasonable opportunity to avoid the sudden action and responded appropriately to the circumstances.
View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/fremont-high-school-anti-ice-protest-b9f
