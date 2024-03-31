Create New Account
Biden has No Shame or Decency: Steve Hilton
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
56 views
Published Yesterday

Fox News contributor Steve Hilton says the public will see former President Trump stands with police after he attended the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller on 'Kudlow.'

bidensteve hiltondecencyno shame

