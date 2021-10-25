© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VICTORIAN PREMIER TO BE GIVEN ABSOLUTE POWER OVER THE STATE -- NO MEDICAL ADVICE NEEDED -- AUSTRALIA IS OFFICIALLY DEAD
Follow
1
Share
Report
250 views • October 25, 2021
Video sourced from the toxic MSM..
We're fucked basically ..! you wait and see the roundups now.
Victoria government proposes new pandemic laws
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/victoria-government-proposes-new-pandemic-laws/ar-AAPWws0?ocid=msedgntp
Victorian Government seeking unprecedented pandemic powers
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/victorian-government-seeking-unprecedented-pandemic-powers/vi-AAPWwAz?ocid=msedgnt
We're fucked basically ..! you wait and see the roundups now.
Victoria government proposes new pandemic laws
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/victoria-government-proposes-new-pandemic-laws/ar-AAPWws0?ocid=msedgntp
Victorian Government seeking unprecedented pandemic powers
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/victorian-government-seeking-unprecedented-pandemic-powers/vi-AAPWwAz?ocid=msedgnt
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.