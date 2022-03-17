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Australian Health Authorities on Notice - Dr. Mark Hobart -
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30 views • March 17, 2022
The Covid Medical Network have published a letter to Australian Health authorities to withdraw the use of the experimental and dangerous COVID-19 shots immediately. - .
Dr. Mark Hobart discus’s the letter, the experts who are in agreement and the implication for the bodies addressed. From the letter:
"We, the Covid Medical Network and co-signatories, are writing to you to follow up on prior correspondence to ATAGI, the TGA and the Health Minister, and FOIA requests to the TGA, where answers have either been not forthcoming or have indicated the TGA has lacked critical information for making its provisional approval of the gene-based vaccines, namely Pfizer’s BNT162b2 & Comirnaty, AstraZeneca’s ChAdOx1-S and Moderna’s Spikevax/mRNA-1273." . - .
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞: . - .
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com/open-letters/open-letter-to-atagi.aspx . - .
𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: . - .
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com/vaccine-adverse-reaction-registry.aspx . - .
.
Source & Credit To: Maria Zee – Dr: Mark Hobart
Dr. Mark Hobart discus’s the letter, the experts who are in agreement and the implication for the bodies addressed. From the letter:
"We, the Covid Medical Network and co-signatories, are writing to you to follow up on prior correspondence to ATAGI, the TGA and the Health Minister, and FOIA requests to the TGA, where answers have either been not forthcoming or have indicated the TGA has lacked critical information for making its provisional approval of the gene-based vaccines, namely Pfizer’s BNT162b2 & Comirnaty, AstraZeneca’s ChAdOx1-S and Moderna’s Spikevax/mRNA-1273." . - .
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞: . - .
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com/open-letters/open-letter-to-atagi.aspx . - .
𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: . - .
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com/vaccine-adverse-reaction-registry.aspx . - .
.
Source & Credit To: Maria Zee – Dr: Mark Hobart
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