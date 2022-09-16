HCoin to Benefit from Sudden Changes in the Political, Military and Economic Situation

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ln80fd9
In a Grand Live on September 13th, Miles Guo stated that the recent visit of Xi Jinping and the sudden change in the situation between Russia and Ukraine would both trigger financial turmoil in the world and consequently be beneficial for HCoin