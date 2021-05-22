CHILD SEX COVERUPS - KEEP HAPPENING NEAR BILL GATES

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
There is just too much chilling proximity that Mr. Bill "Needles" Gates has to incidents of illegal child sex for a thinking person to continue to ignore.
This video seeks answers to questions surrounding the arrest and apparent letting off the hook of Bill and Melinda Gates' "personal Engineer" who was arrested INSIDE GATES $145mil mansion with over 6000 images of child rape!
We must ALL get involved and demand FOIA and all information from the police and courts about what actually is going here.