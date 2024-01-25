Collection of Plans & Views of the Chateau de Petit-Bourg (1730)

Intricate gardens and landscaping of this beautiful French residence.

https://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/btv1b530874353





We appreciate you giving us some of your valuable time, & daring to search for uncensored information about the many crimes & conspiracies perpetrated by the parasitic ruling class against humanity and also the many mysteries of this world and our history upon it. We take no position on any of these topics. We provide them for your consumption so that you can critically think about the information therein, & draw your own conclusions.





Bitchute Channels:

HaloRock™ (Daily - The Good, The Bad & The Ugly) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I6p2VASsk6ZZ/

HaloRockCodex (History & Conspiracy) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wCvj3HafstNW/

HaloRockDocs - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cWZ4oan4Jzcq/

New in 2024 - HaloRock+ (Entertainment) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5AzdDJ28pWLz/





Our Playlists:

Documentary - https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/cm4XGv965HDw/

Conspiracy Docs & Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Kb4akl3Syxvw/

ILLUMINATI - https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/zUJFSQpSn6MM/

Old World - https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/j0r8fwcKPuS0/





NEW Rumble Channels:

HALOROCK™ - https://rumble.com/c/HaloRock

HaloRockCodex - https://rumble.com/c/HaloRockCodex

HaloRockDocs - https://rumble.com/c/HaloRockDocs

HaloRockPlus (Entertainment) - https://rumble.com/c/c-5582514





Coming in 2024, the HaloRock App & website will be an information hub featuring a search engine that will avoid google censorship & de-listing of websites they don’t like, unbiased & uncensored daily news, documentaries, entertainment, conspiracy research links, downloadable PDF library, free meme library & much more, organized within an easy to explore database.