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Syria, A Decade of War, Atrocities of War Torn Kids, Where'sYour Conscience.
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0 view • March 16, 2021
Syria, 10 Years After, Atrocities of War Torn Kids RT News - March 15 2021, 12:00 MSK
15 Mar, 2021 10:07
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/....518115-rtnews-march-
After ten years of war in Syria we look at how the conflict has changed the lives of its people and at what the future holds in store for the country. We'll discuss the situation in Syria with the Red Cross Director General.
15 Mar, 2021 10:07
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/....518115-rtnews-march-
After ten years of war in Syria we look at how the conflict has changed the lives of its people and at what the future holds in store for the country. We'll discuss the situation in Syria with the Red Cross Director General.
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