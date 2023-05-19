Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We Are Living In A Tyranny
65 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published a day ago |

We’re In A Totalitarian Regime Right Now

* There are a number of hallmarks to [totalitarian-communist-fascist] regimes.

* They all have the same end goal: power.

* The one red line you can never cross — where you no longer have freedom — is when there is no longer a private self.

* Do you feel like what you do in your life is your business and kept private?

* Are you under surveillance?

* Do you feel free?

* This ain’t a free country any more.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 19 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2op4d3-chilling-words-from-an-fbi-whistleblower-ep.-2015-05192023.html

Keywords
freedomlibertydeep statepolice stateprivacycommunismsocialismdan bonginoliberalismfascismtyrannybig brothermarxismprogressivismrepublicabuse of powerleftismideologytotalitarianismdespotismsurveillance stateauthoritarianismcollectivismconsent of the governed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket