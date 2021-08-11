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Boris Johnson's Father Blurts out the UK Genocide Plan
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512 views • August 11, 2021
This is Stanley Johnson the father of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a short clip from an interview in 2012 with the Guardian, with added edited meaning in FX to emphasize the severity of what he really said. Only one thing could realize those figures he so desperately desires and that is Genocide. He wants 10 to15 million people only left in the UK by 2025. This ties in and correlates exactly with the Deagle.com "forecasts" for population figures for 2025 which stated 15. Those hidden in plain sight forecasts are now hidden out of sight because too many people saw them, clearly. No coincidence but an obvious "elite"plan for a first round of Genocide.
It must be stopped. These heartless soulless Monsters in control do not serve the people.
It must be stopped. These heartless soulless Monsters in control do not serve the people.
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