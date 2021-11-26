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Matthew 20 Part 1 - The first two calls
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14 views • November 26, 2021
Dear brethren in the Seventh day Adventist church we welcome you to a study on the 11th hour labourers. We want to find out who are the 11th hour labourers and has their call come yet?
When in time does this parable begin and end, what are the labourers to do when their respective calls have come.
We want to answer some very import questions such as
• What is the vineyard?
• Who are the labourers?
• What is their work?
• What does early in the morning mean?
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcrysa
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKNG8_Qt0g_ECrjDMiLaS9g
When in time does this parable begin and end, what are the labourers to do when their respective calls have come.
We want to answer some very import questions such as
• What is the vineyard?
• Who are the labourers?
• What is their work?
• What does early in the morning mean?
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcrysa
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKNG8_Qt0g_ECrjDMiLaS9g
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