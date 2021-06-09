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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 06-09
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1 view • June 09, 2021
IN Kansas City, the city watched as Black Lies Matter put a pig in a casket, and had it dressed up like a police officer, and then after carrying it through downtown, placed it on the steps of the Police Headquarters, in protest of the police and the bid to defund them. Here is what should happen. When they are assaulted or robbed, and they need the police, the call to 911 should have no answer.
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