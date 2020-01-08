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The first historical Bible study from Europe, January 7th, 2020.
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93 views • January 08, 2020
The true Gospel reached Europe on January 7th, 1953, after first reaching the entire North American continent. Now, in 2020, the same Gospel message has started being preached in Europe again, and even from Europe to other parts of the world. This is the first Bible study delivered in Europe over Skype to those who are interested in the truth.
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