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Court Ignores Law, Affirms Ban on President Trump’s Immigration Restrictions | True News
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96 views • December 02, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3590/court-ignores-law-affirms-ban-on-president-trumps-immigration-restrictions-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3590-court-ignores-law-affirms-ban-on-president-trumps-immigration-restrictions-true-news
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in the Sanctuary City of San Francisco, upheld a lower courts restraining order against President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning visitors from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Sudan from entering the United States without extreme vetting.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/court-ignores-law
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3590/court-ignores-law-affirms-ban-on-president-trumps-immigration-restrictions-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3590-court-ignores-law-affirms-ban-on-president-trumps-immigration-restrictions-true-news
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in the Sanctuary City of San Francisco, upheld a lower courts restraining order against President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning visitors from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Sudan from entering the United States without extreme vetting.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/court-ignores-law
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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