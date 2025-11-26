⚠️BREAKING! Shooting near the White House - soldiers injured

Update, at bottom

⚠️ BREAKING! Shooting near the White House in the US — soldiers injured

➡️Two National Guard members were injured. Their condition is unknown.

➡️Washington police announced the arrest of one suspect. Details are still unknown.

Thumbnail, one of the men down, possible head wound?

Trump said two National Guard members are in serious condition following the shooting in Washington.

He added that the shooter was seriously wounded and will face severe punishment.

Update:

CBS: The suspect in the shooting of National Guard members in Washington, D.C. today is 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, he entered the U.S. in 2021.

Fox: Law enforcement says the suspect who shot two National Guard members in D.C. is an Afghan national who entered the U.S. during Operation Allies Welcome under the Biden administration and overstayed his visa.

Also, there was a photo shown of him on a gurney completely naked shoved into an ambulance. No obvious wound seen, but Trump said that he was seriously injured?