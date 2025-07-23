The dark and previously unknown history of the FSK age rating

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hard-hitting horror films rated 12+, films with pornographic content rated 6+... Who hasn’t been annoyed by the often far too low age recommendations of the German Federal Film Board (FSK)? Kla.TV has conducted investigative research and, with this exciting documentary, sheds light on the history of the “Voluntary Self-Regulation”. After a high-ranking Freemason became the first director of the American Film Control Board, the United States sent the top “film officer” of the American military government to Germany to establish the FSK.