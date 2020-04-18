Their Tyranny Requires Our Compliance -- Sofia Smallstorm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
**Support our friends at SHTFpaln.com, buy their Lockdown Report:
https://www.2020lockdownreport.com/
My friend and deep researcher Sofia Smallstorm joins me to discuss the latest news, from the virus to 5G. Sofia asks, "What happened to Thoreau civil disobedience?" and reminds us that tyranny requires compliance.
Sofia's websites:
https://avatarproducts.com/
https://www.aboutthesky.com/aboutthes...