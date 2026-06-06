Harness nature's synergy: How Organic Daily Immune Complex Blend can help you maintain optimal wellness

At the Groovy Bee Store, we prioritize customer health and safety. That’s why we only offer clean, lab-verified products, such as Groovy Bee Organic Daily Immune Complex Blend.

This premium formula offers the combined nutritional benefits of organic spagyric maitake and shiitake mushroom extracts, as well as organic spagyric Echinacea purpurea root extract in a convenient liquid format. We use a unique spagyric extraction process that preserves the beneficial phytonutrients in these natural ingredients to ensure maximum potency.

Groovy Bee Organic Daily Immune Complex Blend is non-GMO, non-China and certified organic. It has also been thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.





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