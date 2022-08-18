Report: Federal Gun Control Enforcement Near Record Levels

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While they may not have the record for the most federal gun control enforcement in history - yet - Uncle Joe’s ATF has definitely made some aggressive moves to take the title. And, if they keep up with the current pace, they’ll get it soon, unfortunately.
Path to Liberty: Aug 17, 2022
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