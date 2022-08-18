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Report: Federal Gun Control Enforcement Near Record Levels
Tenth Amendment Center
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88 views • August 18, 2022

While they may not have the record for the most federal gun control enforcement in history - yet - Uncle Joe’s ATF has definitely made some aggressive moves to take the title. And, if they keep up with the current pace, they’ll get it soon, unfortunately.


Path to Liberty: Aug 17, 2022


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trumplibertygun rightsconstitutiontruthbiden2nd amendmentgun ownerslibertarianfounders10th amendmentatf
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