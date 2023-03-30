MUST-WATCH: Three locals absolutely SCHOOL Colchester City Council on their catastrophic Net Zero initiatives that aren't remotely "green".People need to hold their local councils accountable for foisting these top-down globalist agendas on us without our say or consent.
Keep reminding them that they work for us, and we're not going to tolerate them behaving like dictators, based on alarmist climate pseudoscience.
