4 Pillars of a Client Nation (Bible Conf #10)

The conclusion of how the Client Nation unto GOD is built up and maintained by God's 4 divine institutions. When a Client Nation keeps these four pillars intact (Free will, Marriage, Family and Nationalism), that nation will have a high level of protection and success. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!