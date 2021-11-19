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11/19/2021 Headline News with the Resistance Chicks: BREAKING! Kyle Rittenhouse Found NOT GUILTY! PLUS Comments from Scott Kesterson of BardsFM!
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383 views • November 20, 2021
Breaking news, justice is found in Rittenhouse case. 18 year old Kyle Rittehouse has been found not guilty and acquitted of all charges. Now many US media outlets and journalist that labled Kyle Rittenhouse, who akcted in self-defense, a mass-murder and white-supremacist, may face massive defamation lawsuits!
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