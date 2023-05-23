SurrealPolitiks S01E010 - Our Prize, The Narrative

Here at SurrealPolitiks, when speaking of power, there is a well reasoned tendency to speak of matters pertaining to electoral victory. This on account of the fact that the State is the ultimate arbiter of disputes, and its capacity to use force without repercussion renders State power the supreme means of imposing one's will upon society.





But we have been careful to note from time to time that much happens before election day. The inner workings of the Party have featured most prominently in our prior discussions, as one example.





Of course, as Andrew Breitbart famously noted, politics is downstream from culture. Culture is a many faceted thing, but at the center of culture's impact on politics, are the stories we tell ourselves.





And since few of us are the creators of these stories, they are in large part the stories we are told by others. The stories might be true or false, and while their veracity is by no means irrelevant, it is rather besides the point as to whether or not they impact our politics. If people believe it, this will be reflected in culture, and it will transmit to politics, and ultimately, to State imposition.





It might go without saying that the Left has enjoyed near total dominance in this arena for as long as many of us have been alive, and near certainly for as long as any of us have been paying attention to politics. There are a lot of reasons for this, not the least of them ethnic in origin, and those are best discussed elsewhere.





Today I want to discuss reclaiming the narratives of our politics. If you get to decide what people believe, then the outcome of the election is rather besides the point. The narrative shapes the conversation, the conversation dictates the terms of the debate, and if the people are left to choose in a term of years between two candidates who are equally immersed in your narrative then the outcome of that contest is rather besides the point. You won long before the primary.





I have a couple of prominent examples of this to discuss.





One was a story that brought me great joy to discover. I had, years ago, written a story about an abortionist who bragged graphically about the horrors she carries out on a daily basis.





Someone had asked her on Twitter if she hears the screams of the children she murders, to which she responded





“You know fetuses can’t scream, right? I transect the cord 1st so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re even far enough along to have a larynx. I won’t apologize for performing medicine. I’m also a ‘uterus ripper outer,’ if that’s how you’d like to describe hysterectomy,”

















I just found out that, while I was without Internet access, she had he medical license suspended pending an investigation. She was allowed to return to practice, but in the wake of the Roe reversal, her Alabama practice is in jeopardy and she claims to live in fear.





The Guardian wrote up a 4,100+ piece, making her out to be a hero under assault. I won't trouble you to read the whole thing on the air, but I will provide some choice excerpts and discuss the implications.





Another pertains to Taylor Lorenz, a Washington Post propagandist who made it her life's work to destroy the lives of decent people. She doxed the creator of the Libs of TikTok account, in violation of Twitter rules, and rather than be kicked off the platform like the people she targets, she was actively protected by the upper echelons of the company. It turns out Lorenz had a working relationship with Twitter's censors, and used it to great effect.





She was not the only Left wing "journalist" manipulating the platform in this way.





Now that Elon Musk has fired most of these people, Twitter is a very different place. Though "hate speech" policies still exist, and one must be careful what one says about subjects like race, Twitter now abounds with videos depicting migrant and inner city crime, as well as entire popular accounts dedicated to showcasing the lunacy of the transgender movement.





Lorenz said Musk was "opening the gates of hell".





But I would go so far as to say, he is closing them.





All this and more, plus your calls, tonight at 9:30pm Eastern.





