"The cure to the Pandemic" - from the November 10, 2022 Blog (Epic Video!)

Video by Carmel

Welcome to the Global Apocalypse everyone! The global pandemic is the LEAST of everyone's problems. The Creator is WAGING an Apocalyptic War against the earth. You will need Our TESTIMONY to survive.

We are UNABLE to post videos like this on YouTube due to the fact that the YouTube platform has become very proactive in SUPPRESSING free speech. YouTube's actions against the Bill of Rights WILL be held against them to the FULLEST extent of the law, it's only a matter of time.We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.