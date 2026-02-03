Exponential Abundance, an interview with Salim Ismail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Exponential abundance challenges the idea that physical limits will slow progress. While concerns around energy, materials, and infrastructure are real, history shows that technology consistently drives costs down and efficiency up. From batteries to transportation to computing, supply-side innovation often outpaces expectations. The latest interview explores why exponential curves matter, how deflation reshapes economies, and what this means for the future of growth. Watch the full conversation for a deeper perspective.
#ExponentialAbundance #FutureOfInnovation #TechAndEconomy #NextDecade
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport