X22 REPORT Ep. 3064a - Regulations Of Banks Were Moved To The Fed, The [CB] Was Setup, Restructuring
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3064a - May 8, 2023

Regulations Of Banks Were Moved To The Fed, The [CB] Was Setup, Restructuring

California is getting ready to pay the black population reparations at the same time California has defaulted on their debt. Watch Ca. Biden lies on twitter about the jobs he created, users correct him. The Fed was setup, they were in charge of the banks, restructuring coming.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

federal reserverecessioneconomic crisisdigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbank bail out

