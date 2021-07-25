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This Will Be The Last Summer For Millions Of People And They Don't Even Know It
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3543 views • July 25, 2021
"This is like the summer of 1914, the quiet summer before the 4 years of mass causalities of war... they don't want you to know anything is wrong.. they know you will soon be dead from the Coronavirus"
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