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19 Republican Senators Voted for Green New Deal - Please Share
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1 view • November 11, 2021
— These are the 19 Republican Senators that voted for the 1.8 Trillion Dollar Green New Deal, that will eventually be the beginning of the Bankruptcy of this Country.
Please share this Video with every American with a 3 digit IQ.
https://t.me/bannedvid
Please share this Video with every American with a 3 digit IQ.
https://t.me/bannedvid
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