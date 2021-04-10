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5G Wireless and Mitochondria
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185 views • April 10, 2021
One day in 2002 Lloyd Burrell answered his cell phone, and soon after developed highly debilitating symptoms when using all types of electromagnetic devices in his home and workplace. He has now made it his life’s mission to raise awareness about the dangers of electromagnetic fields (EMF) and to share the remarkable discoveries he’s made on his quest to recover his health.
For over 10 years, Burrell has been a speaker and guest on online events, podcasts and radio shows, and hosts his own bi-monthly EMF-Health podcast. He is the author of the eBook Long Term EMF Protection, creator of the EMF Health Summit and founder of the website ElectricSense.com.
For over 10 years, Burrell has been a speaker and guest on online events, podcasts and radio shows, and hosts his own bi-monthly EMF-Health podcast. He is the author of the eBook Long Term EMF Protection, creator of the EMF Health Summit and founder of the website ElectricSense.com.
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