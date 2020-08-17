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Millie Weavers Recorded Conversation From Jail w/ Tore Says_ Charged with Robbery, Tampering with evidence, Obstructing justice & Domestic Violence!
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173 views • August 17, 2020
*NOTE* There is a brief pause in the audio clip to conceal private information. The audio picks back up directly after the pause. Tore tells Millie during the video conference, “People are understanding that this is the first sealed indictment meant to shock the world.” Millie says it’s “insanity” to be treated in this manner, based on a statement that the police went on, without properly investigating the case. “All my rights have been stripped from me,” Millie says.
Tore says the general public has been looking into the prosecutor handling this case and have found connections to some very interesting people, including Les Wexner.
Read the article at
https://toresays.com/2020/08/16/exclusive-millie-weaver-speaks-from-jail-via-video-conference/
https://dlive.tv/p/toresays+C6_-jrSMR
www.MillinealMillie.com
Millie’s legal defense fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-legal-defense-fund-for-millie-weaver
Tore says the general public has been looking into the prosecutor handling this case and have found connections to some very interesting people, including Les Wexner.
Read the article at
https://toresays.com/2020/08/16/exclusive-millie-weaver-speaks-from-jail-via-video-conference/
https://dlive.tv/p/toresays+C6_-jrSMR
www.MillinealMillie.com
Millie’s legal defense fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-legal-defense-fund-for-millie-weaver
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