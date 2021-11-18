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Best Use Of The Tongue - Proverbs 18:21 (NIV)
21 The tongue has the power of life and death,
and those who love it will eat its fruit.
Proverbs Club Commentary
How can the tongue have the power of life and death?
By speaking the Gospel.
And those who hear and accept will love their eternal life.
https://pc1.tiny.us/29x2syvm
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