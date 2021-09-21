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Worldwide Demonstration for Freedom Sept 18, 2021
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310 views • September 21, 2021
We are getting stronger!
Worldwide Demonstration for Freedom on September 18, 2021.
We have enough!
We want a better world.
Let’s hold our ground and save humanity!
Video sources are at the end of the video.
Thank you!
Worldwide Demonstration for Freedom on September 18, 2021.
We have enough!
We want a better world.
Let’s hold our ground and save humanity!
Video sources are at the end of the video.
Thank you!
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