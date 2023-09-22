X22 Report - Ep. 3165b - This Will Be The Biggest Political Victory, & Better Than Doing It The Traditional Way

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
The [DS] is in trouble, the people are waking up everyday. Trump and the
patriots are going to bring the people to place where they can see it
all. It is the only way to take back the country. This is not about
another 4 year election, this is about exposing and removing the [DS]
from this country. Trump says this election will be the biggest
political victory by far, and it will be better than doing it the
traditional way.
