X22 Report - Ep. 3165b - This Will Be The Biggest Political Victory, & Better Than Doing It The Traditional Way-
X22 Report
Published 19 hours ago

The [DS] is in trouble, the people are waking up everyday. Trump and the patriots are going to bring the people to place where they can see it all. It is the only way to take back the country. This is not about another 4 year election, this is about exposing and removing the [DS] from this country. Trump says this election will be the biggest political victory by far, and it will be better than doing it the traditional way. 

