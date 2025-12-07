Bill Gates to bring genetically modified food to Africa

"AI advisor that will understand weather, and prices, and seed varieties, and diseases will be one of the key elements [in Africa’s development] along with much, much better seeds and animal genetics to achieve a great vision," Bill Gates said at the Doha Forum 2025 in Qatar.

This will allow Africa to become a net food exporter, he claimed.

🍟 Gates thinks engineered food is the solution—with no intention of stopping the exploitation that caused the crisis.

Doha is the capital of Qatar, it's also:

DOHA (Defense Office of Hearings and Appeals) is a U.S. government agency for security clearance hearings.

Here's: https://dohaforum.org/







