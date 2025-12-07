© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates to bring genetically modified food to Africa
"AI advisor that will understand weather, and prices, and seed varieties, and diseases will be one of the key elements [in Africa’s development] along with much, much better seeds and animal genetics to achieve a great vision," Bill Gates said at the Doha Forum 2025 in Qatar.
This will allow Africa to become a net food exporter, he claimed.
🍟 Gates thinks engineered food is the solution—with no intention of stopping the exploitation that caused the crisis.
Doha is the capital of Qatar, it's also:
DOHA (Defense Office of Hearings and Appeals) is a U.S. government agency for security clearance hearings.
Here's: https://dohaforum.org/